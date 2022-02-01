Pueblo of Laguna receives funding and support from governor to help address monsoon damages

On January 6th, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the Pueblo of Laguna.

Listen to the story here

Since this declaration, state and tribal leaders have worked in close coordination to provide local leaders with tools and funding to help them recover from two monsoon events that caused severe flooding across the Pueblo on July 20th and August 2nd of 2021.

The governor’s order provides up to $300,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support the public recovery efforts that are being organized by local officials.

In a press release sent to KSFR, Pueblo Emergency Preparedness Manager Virgil Siow said the funds provided by the governor will help the Pueblo address the impacted irrigation system, roadways, and homes.

Kelly Hamilton, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Deputy Secretary said their recovery team will continue to work closely with tribal leaders and other partners to support the Pueblo's recovery.