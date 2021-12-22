Public Input Sought On Proposed New NM Car Emission Standards

Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are seeking your comments on a proposal to bring stricter vehicle emission standards to New Mexico.

Listen to the story.

The Albuquerque- Bernalillo County Join Air Quality Program has released a discussion draft of its new Clean Cars rule for public comment and review.

The rule was developed with the help of the New Mexico Environment Department which has recently asked the state’s Environmental Improvement Board to adopt a similar rule.

If adopted, the Clean Cars rule would impose stricter emission standards for new motor vehicles sold in New Mexico beginning with the 2026 model year.

The hope would be to improve air quality by reducing ground-level ozone and emissions of greenhouse gases and particulate matter.

Details of the proposal are available on the City of Albuquerque Air Quality Website. Comments will be taken through January 10th and can be emailed to Air Quality Regulation Department Coordinator Ken Miller at kjmiller@cabq.gov.