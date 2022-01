Democratic senators Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque and Bobby Gonzales of Taos have proposed a constitutional amendment to enable the state’s 112 legislators to collect salaries.

In the current structure, New Mexico’s legislature is made up of volunteer politicians. Members receive roughly $165 in daily stipends during sessions and money for gas.

The proposal is scheduled to be vetted Monday in front of a senate panel. If approved, the proposal would then be sent to a statewide vote.