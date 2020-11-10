Privatized State Prisons & "1033 Act" Topics Before N.M. Council For Racial Justice

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Council for Racial Justice recently heard a presentation on the role of privatized prisons in New Mexico.

But it initially heard last week from Council Member Ibukun Adepoju of Clovis. Adepoju is a public defender and board member of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. She took-on discussion of the so called "10-33 Act," which was part of 1997's National Defense Authorization Act, allowing the Department of Defense to get rid of excess equipment by passing it off to local authorities, who only have to pay for the cost of shipping: