Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren offered a public apology Monday to Native Americans over her past claim to tribal heritage, directly tackling an area that's proved to be a big political liability. New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland, who last year became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress, introduced Warren on Monday after endorsing her presidential campaign last month and aligning with her for new legislation aimed at helping tribal communities.
Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren's Apology Meets Indigenous Congresswoman's Endorsement
By MK Mendoza • 12 seconds ago