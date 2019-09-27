KSFR

Prescribed Burning as Means of Forest Restoration and Wildfire Prevention: Part One and Two

By MK Mendoza 11 minutes ago

Credit USDA Forest Service

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with two key experts involved in forest management about the impact wildfire can have on our community and the role prescribed fire plays in mitigating those impacts. Her guests include Deputy Director of The Forest Steward's Guild, Eytan Krasilovsky, and Alan Hook, Program Manager of the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. 

To find out more, see links below: 

Forest Stewards Guild

https://foreststewardsguild.org/

The Forest Service 

https://www.fs.usda.gov/santafe/

Part One and Two of Intervew: