Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on COVID-19 Preparedness, Herd Immunity and Gratitude

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Dr. Ann Moore, Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director about COVID-19 preparedness, herd immunity and gratitude amidst global pandemic.

For the contact information she refers to see links and numbers below:

NM State Coronavirus Hotline1-855-600-3453 (Toll Free)

New Mexicans with health-related questions can call our coronavirus hotline

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center | Presbyterian Healthcare ServicesSee the latest updates on visitor restrictions, screening information and FAQs.

General Inquiries at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on COVID-19

https://pres.today/covid

Ways You Can Give to Help Healthcare Workers at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center:

https://www.phs.org/community/presbyterian-healthcare-foundation/Pages/default.aspx