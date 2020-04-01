Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on COVID-19 Preparedness, Herd Immunity and Gratitude

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Dr. Ann Moore, Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director about COVID-19 preparedness, herd immunity and gratitude amidst global pandemic.
For the contact information she refers to see links and numbers below:
NM State Coronavirus Hotline1-855-600-3453 (Toll Free)
New Mexicans with health-related questions can call our coronavirus hotline
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center | Presbyterian Healthcare ServicesSee the latest updates on visitor restrictions, screening information and FAQs.
General Inquiries at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on COVID-19
Ways You Can Give to Help Healthcare Workers at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center:
https://www.phs.org/community/presbyterian-healthcare-foundation/Pages/default.aspx