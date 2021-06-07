Predatory Weight-Loss Schemes Target New Mexicans

By Mary Lou Cooper 1 hour ago
  • Stock Catalog (@stockcatalog) via Creative Commons CC. By 2.0

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 43% of Americans are obese.  But what health authorities see as a major health issue, others see as a business opportunity.

Today's weight-loss market is worth more than $60 billion, reports ResearchandMarkets.com.   KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper invites experts from the Federal Trade Commission and the Obesity Action Coalition to help consumers identify weight-loss scams/find alternatives and a local Overeaters Anonymous member tells of her lifelong struggle with obesity. 

****

Additional resources:

consumer.ftc.gov/features/weight-loss

obesityaction.org

Overeaters Anonymous New Mexico, 505-891-2664    

Tags: 
weight-loss
weight
scams
schemes
Overeaters Anonymous
New Mexican
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
obesity
targeting
predatory
Health
issue
market
business
Mary Lou Cooper
Federal Trade Commission
Obesity Action Coalition