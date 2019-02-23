Powerful Girls Make Powerful Impact-Part Two-Santa Fe Girls' School

Powerful Girls Make Powerful Impact - Santa Fe Girls' School - Part Two - Innovative Exceeds Standards

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer, MK Mendoza interviews Lee Lewin founder and Program Director of the Santa Fe Girls' School which is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary! Darya Peterson Glass is also joining the conversation, a St. John's College Graduate with a double bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and the History of Mathematics. KSFR's own John Trentacosta also weighs in as a parent whose daughter is now a student at the school upon her own bidding to attend. They are a middle school solely dedicated to girls in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Their mission: To foster intellectual growth and emotional strength in adolescent girls, preparing them for the demands of high school, college and young adulthood. In the course of their education at the Girls’ School, girls develop into strong advocates for themselves and their world, able to meet the challenges and opportunities of the twenty-first century as evolving young leaders and global citizens. They see education as a dynamic, open-ended and very personal process that requires dialogue and the exchange of ideas among students and teachers. Their practice of seminar-style teaching guides students to learn how to think, rather than what to think. And they place a strong focus on being non-technology centered, but rather focused on the ability to express themselves via both written and verbal language skills across all school subject matter whether it is science or the humanities. Their hands on approach also give the girls actual real world application to the information they receive. They have over 250+ graduates who have gone on to be extremely successul and empowered women with a strong understanding of their civic duty in being responsible citizens of a local and global world.

For more information see link below:

https://santafegirlsschool.org/