Powerful Girls Make Powerful Impact-Part One-Santa Fe Girls' School

Three students from Santa Fe's Girls' School join us to have an impassioned conversation about the importance of the legislation to provide statewide education about "affirmative consent". Santa Fe Girls' School students define it and talk about why it hits to the heart of improving human communication. In short, it means when it comes to sexual harrassment and consent. "Affirmative Consent" translates into "yes means yes" and that consent has to be "enthusiastic and constant". These young women not only help educate listeners as to its meaning and importance, but have also been busy advocating at the legislature to help support Representative Liz Wilson's HB133 which proposes beginning education on the topic at 4th grade - in age appropriate manners. It is about learning to understand and respect the right to personal boundaries and what that truly means. The impressive

Powerful Girls Make Powerful Impact-Legislating For "Affirmative Consent"

articulation and intelligence reflected in their dialogue are testament to the success of results that have come out of the Santa Fe Girls' School. It is an intentionally small girls only school which seeks to empower girls in their most formative years by above all giving them their own voice. The school's approach advocates stepping away from technology and redirecting the focus toward individual expression, human dialogue and responsible and accountable connection and interaction in a 21st century world. Tomorrow we speak with the founder, Lee Lewin, and a teacher and parent from the school about the success of their innovative approach.

For more information, see link below:

https://santafegirlsschool.org/

https://www.facebook.com/KSFRFM/videos/267636917464616/