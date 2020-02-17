Political "Artoonist" and Capillarist Issa Nyaphaga Opens First One Man Show - "The Struggle"

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Renowned International Political Activist, Artist and Political Cartoonist who was imprisoned in his fight to defend the right to free speech, Issa Nyaphaga who is now premiering his first solo exhibition for 2020 entitled, “STRUGGLE” at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. The Exhibition will be up for two months following February 6, 2020 and Nicole Lawe has curated the show.

For more information on Issa Nyaphaga, see the following link:

https://visura.co/nyaphaga/bio