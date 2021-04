Sometimes a photo or video changes the way people see something. So it was with the video a bystander shot of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis. That officer is on trial now. Professional photojournalists try to capture important, often underreported stories that are fleeting, changing and even dangerous. Recently, four photojournalists shared their insights and stories in a panel moderated by the well-known Northern New Mexico photojournalist Don Usner.