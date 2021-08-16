Pet Scams Run Rampant Amid Pandemic

Quarantines, mask mandates, and social distancing have pushed more families to bridge the gap of isolation and loneliness with pets of all kinds and sizes.

But, as KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper reports, with this newfound demand for furry friends comes a scam that advertises pets online with the intention of taking money from victims.

***

Resources:

BBB Scam Tracker℠ | Find and Report a Scam | Better Business Bureau

Fighting Online Puppy and other Pet Scams - Petscams.com

Consumer scam: Internet pet sales | The Humane Society of the United States

Call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP to report a scam

Call the Department of Homeland Security at 866-347-2423 to report an international pet scam