Part Two In Our Two Part Series - “Impeaching The President, What Does It Really Take?”

Legal expert and author Alan Hirsch talks with Wake Up Call segment host MK about his new book, “Impeaching The President: Past, Present and Future”. He examines the real life implications of impeaching a president from its historical context to current day questions about President Donald Trump. Part Two looks at the charges that President Trump may actually be vulnerable to that could lead to his own impeachment proceeding.

Link ink to his book below:

https://books.google.com/books/about/Impeaching_the_President.html?id=xMVaDwAAQBAJ