Parents Divided on COVID Vaccines for Kids

In a recent survey, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that when it comes to COVID vaccines for kids, parents split roughly into thirds--those who are eager to get youngsters vaccinated, those who say they want to wait and see and those who say they will never agree to COVID shots for their kids. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Kaiser public opinion research director Liz Hamel about COVID vaccine hesitancy, mandates and more.

http://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/poll-finding/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-october-2021/