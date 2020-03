Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza fills in for KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge and gives an overall update on where the COVID-19 virus stands worldwide and locally and gets an update from federal and state officials as to the strategies they're employing to stave off the sudden impact of the virus.

Listen Below:

For more information, see links below as well as our web story that provides more:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/world-map.html