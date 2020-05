Director of The Outdoor Recreation Division of the Economic Development Department, Axie Navas talks to Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza about the future of recreation in New Mexico and what it means for the economic development as we enter challenging times through the pandemic.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Outdoor_Rec_05192020.mp3

For more information on the Outdoor Recreation Division of NM's Economic Development Department, see link below:

https://www.nmoutside.com/