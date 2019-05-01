Outdated Abortion Bills Stays On Books: The Aftermath

Join MK as she speaks with Jessica Lujan, the Indigenous Women's Health and Reproductive Manager from Tewa Women United and Denicia Cadena, the Policy Director from Young Women United to talk about the legislature's denial of a bill advocating for the repeal of an outdated abortion law which would make abortion illegal in the United States should Roe vs. Wade ever get reversed. For now, it is still legal in New Mexico because it remains legal federally, but should federal law ever change to make it illegal under the threat of a new more conservative supreme court, it would be illegal in New Mexico. These passionate experts remain hopeful that under our current governor, support for repealing the old law might still be possible and what this means not just to women in our communities, but for the abortion issue at large.

For more information, see links below:

http://tewawomenunited.org/

https://youngwomenunited.org/