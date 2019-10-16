Open Dialogue Class Changes The Conversation on Mental Health

Kermit Cole, MFT, founding editor of Mad in America.com a webizine dedicated to rethinking psychiatric care which is moving the needle on how we think about, define and treat our mental health. Kermit is a couples and family therapist and expert in the field of Open Dialogue, and a leader in the cutting edge paradigm shift in mental health, where professionals are introducing what is called trauma-informed care. It takes the focus off and away from diagnosis and what is termed the previous "medical model" to a more comprehensive humanizing approach to people in crisis. He is also a former renowned film-maker, he has undergraduate and master's degrees in psychology from Harvard University, as well as an MFT degree from the Council for Relationships in Philadelphia. He will be teaching a course on Open Dialogue, Thursday October 24th in Albuquerque at Nusenda.

To find out more, you can email: kermitcole@gmail.com or contact brian@sernasolutionsllc.com