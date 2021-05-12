Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires: SF County Fire Dept. Talks Fire Season & Prevention

By Bryce Dix 1 hour ago
  • BLM Oregon & Washington via Creative Commons

Experts from around the country are predicting that this year's fire season is going to be bad, especially for New Mexico. Currently, the state's extreme drought is causing vegetation to become dangerously flammable – which is worrying local fire departments. KSFR's Bryce Dix spoke with Santa Fe County Fire Department Fire Prevention Specialist Jeffry Folgate about they will be tackling the season and to give advice on how Northern New Mexicans can prevent fires from happening. 

Resources:  

SFCFD Fire Prevention/Risk Reduction Office

Telephone: (505) 995-6523

Email: fireprevention@santafecountynm.gov

Website: santafecountynm.gov/fire/fire_preventionrisk_reduction

Ready, Set, Go! Wildfire Action Guide 

Tags: 
fire
Fire Prevention Specialist
fire department
firefighting
Santa Fe County
Northern New Mexico
Jeffrey Folgate
Bryce Dix
Santa Fe County Fire Department
drought
fire season