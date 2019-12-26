Oil and Gas Threat Map Shows Pollutant Hot Spots

Wake Up Call Host MK Mendoza speaks with Alan Septoff , Strategic Communications Director for Earthworks about their Oil and Gas Threat Map. The map reveals hotspots throughout the country as to their risk and threat of how many pollutants they may be exposed to and affected by. To find out more about the Oil and Threat Map, see link below to find out if your community is at risk and just how much.

See link below: https://oilandgasthreatmap.com/threat-map/new-mexico/

For more information on Earthworks, see link below:

https://earthworks.org/about/staff/