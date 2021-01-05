Obesity on the Rise in Youth, Rosie Mercado Stands as Strong Role Model in New Book Release

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Model and Superstar Rosie Mercado about her new book, "The Girl with Self-Esteem Issues" and her journey to overcoming obesity and becoming a role model for others. Against extraordinary odds, her tale is filled with humor and lightheartedness as well as bold courage to overcoming what was not always an easy journey and still remains a daily challenge.

We also speak with Dr. Giridhar Mallya, Senior Policy Office at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation about the astonishing rise of obesity in youth following a new report they just released and how the pandemic has contributed to its worsening.