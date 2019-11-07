November 7th Officially Proclaimed as "Jason Silverman Day" for Good Reason

Few of us can say we have an entire day named after us, but then, few of us are able to accomplish the level of community building Jason Silverman has been able to within his near 30 year stint in Santa Fe. November 7th is now officially "Jason Silverman Day" in honor of the numerous cultural contributions Jason has made as Center for Contemporary Arts’ Cinematheque Director and beyond. Whether he's helping to bring great films to our community to increase local and global dialogue about vital issues to our lives, or creating those films himself, or the theatres we play them in-he will be certain to find a way to bring the human story into perspective in a way that brings meaning and purpose and activates people toward living substantive and connected lives.



"JHe has created programs for our region that have served more than 800,000 people, including festivals celebrating African, Latino and Native American culture, partnerships with dozens of our region's schools and organizations, and innovative education programs serving thousands of local students," the proclamation reads. Silverman has also provided Santa Fe youths innumerable opportunities to engage not just with film, but filmmakers through the CCA's Youth Partners Program. The CCA served approximately 1,600 kids last year, and Silverman anticipates only moew in the future. Tune in to find out more about all he has done to serve not just Santa Fe, but New Mexico, his future plans and the reasons you need to help keep CCA alive and donate to a cause that just keeps giving and celebrate "Jason Silverman Day!"

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.ccasantafe.org

F

F