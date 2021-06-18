NM's Pandemic Restrictions Will Be Gone July 1st

New Mexico is now set to fully reopen in two weeks.

On Friday, New Mexico’s Governor announced that most of the public health restrictions for the state will be gone, effective July 1st. The state says it will continue an aggressive vaccination push.

That means all businesses will be able to fully reopen to 100% maximum capacity. However, places of business may still require employees and patrons to abide by social distancing and mandatory masking requirements if they choose to, per CDC guidance.

In tandem with the lifting of commercial restrictions, restrictions on mass gatherings will also be lifted. That means offices, concerts, churches, and other large events can operate at 100% indoor or outdoor capacities.

Unvaccinated individuals are required to continue wearing a mask.

But, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is warning that unvaccinated New Mexicans collectively need to get their shots, in order to avoid new variants of the virus. In a press release, she said that 60% is not enough and “we need to be better.”

All New Mexicans aged 12 and up are eligible to get a vaccination and are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment for a shot.

For those who have been vaccinated, the ‘Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes’ will continue and is open to opt in.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, click here.

Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes information.