NMBA Award Recognition Couldn't Have Happened without All Involved: A Hard Core Hero Reunion

It's a reunion party with the original host of "Hardcore Heroes" that helped win KSFR Recognition this year from the NMBA. Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza brings them back to thank them and present them with their own "Certificate of Appreciation" to offer her gratitude for their contributions in creating community. It's also a day of gratitude and recognition for all the listeners, staff and volunteers and board members that make this radio station run. KSFR happens as a result of community and today is the day we give thanks to that. Thank you to everyone for all you do to make this station a success!