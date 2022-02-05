NM Senate Approves Teachers' Pay Hike

The New Mexico State Senate has approved the bill to increase starting teachers’ pay in the state.

The bill (SB1), which has been highly touted by Governor Michelle Lugan Grisham was passed unanimously.

The bill would increase Level One starting teachers' pay from

$40,000 to $50,000, Level Two from $50,000 to $60,000 and Level Three from $60,000 to $70,000

The Levels are determined by experience and competencies.

Sponsor Senator Mimi Stewart (D-17, Albuquerque) said passage will help recruit and retain teachers and it shows them the respect they’ve earned.

“They’ve just had the worst times of their lives in the past three years, let’s just face that. We all thought we’d be done right now (with the pandemic) and yet what they’re dealing with now are huge absences when there’s COVID in their schools and still a necessity of teaching online and in-person.”

Stewart says teachers are essential workers and should be paid accordingly.

Governor Lujan Grisham released a statement praising the Senate for its vote.

"I want New Mexico teachers to be the best-compensated in the region, and today we are one step closer to making that a reality, she said. "I thank the Senate for their support of this initiative, a top priority of mine for the current legislative session.”

The bill now heads over to the House for approval.