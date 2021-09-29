NM Politics: United Soccer's Stadium Proposal & 'Prison Gerrymandering'

The controversy surrounding New Mexico United and their proposed stadium plan is heating up… And the team is trying to sweeten the deal.

For this week’s deep dive into New Mexico’s political world, KSFR's Interim News Director Bryce Dix is joined by New Mexico Political Report journalist and Growing Forward podcast host Andy Lyman to discuss what’s new in the soccer team’s pursuit of a new stadium in Albuquerque.

The two also chat about a great piece by New Mexico In-Depth’s Bella Davis (Who is now with our friends at the Santa Fe Reporter) about an interesting dilemma involving census headcounts of prisoner populations and the upcoming redistricting special session.

And to wrap up, Andy Lyman gives us a little tease of what he’s doing on the latest episode of Growing Forward.

