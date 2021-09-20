NM Politics: The Tale of a Court Battle (Or Two)

By 1 hour ago
  • Public Domain

The theme for this week’s installment of New Mexico Politics is court battles… Sounds fun, right? 

KSFR's Interim News Director Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report Reporter and Growing Forward podcast host Andy Lyman to discuss his reporting on a new lawsuit trying to block Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham from spending pandemic relief money. 

And that’s not all.

The two also follow up on the latest with a lawsuit alleging that vaccine mandates for New Mexico State Fair attendees and public health workers is a violation of both state and federal rights. We’ll give you a hint: it’s not going so well. 

And to wrap up, a redistricting special session is just on the horizon – and Las Cruces City Councillor Gabriel Vasquez has announced his run for New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district. 

***

Read Andy Lyman’s reporting here.

Bryce Dix can be reached on Twitter @brycemdix and Andy Lyman @Anjreu

Tags: 
Bryce Dix
Andy Lyman
NM Politics
New Mexico Politics
City Councillor Gabriel Vasquez
Las Cruces
New Mexico's 2nd Congressional district
lawsuits
court battles
Supreme Court
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Pandemic relief money
block
vaccine mandates
public health workers
New Mexico State Fair
Redistricting
Special Session
New Mexico Political Report
Growing Forward

Related Content

NM Politics: Cannabis Production Licensing Is a Go. So, What's Next For The Industry?

By Sep 3, 2021
David M Busto via Flickr |Licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

It’s official! Applications for cannabis production licenses are now open

KSFR's Interim News Director Bryce Dix sat down with Growing Forward podcast host Andy Lyman to break down what it took to get us here and what role equity will play in an industry that is historically dominated by the wealthy elite. 