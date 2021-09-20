NM Politics: The Tale of a Court Battle (Or Two)

The theme for this week’s installment of New Mexico Politics is court battles… Sounds fun, right?

KSFR's Interim News Director Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report Reporter and Growing Forward podcast host Andy Lyman to discuss his reporting on a new lawsuit trying to block Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham from spending pandemic relief money.

And that’s not all.

The two also follow up on the latest with a lawsuit alleging that vaccine mandates for New Mexico State Fair attendees and public health workers is a violation of both state and federal rights. We’ll give you a hint: it’s not going so well.

And to wrap up, a redistricting special session is just on the horizon – and Las Cruces City Councillor Gabriel Vasquez has announced his run for New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district.

