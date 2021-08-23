NM Politics: Tackling Crime and Firearms? + Redistricting Legislative Session

It’s all about legislative sessions in this week's update on the happenings of New Mexico's political world. KSFR's News Director Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to forecast and explain the basics of the once-in-a-decade redistricting special session scheduled in the fall.

Plus, the two speculate about lawmakers and their pitches to include harsher crime and firearms legislation in next year’s regular 30-day legislative session. Will New Mexico’s crime problem be at the forefront of the Governor’s mind? Maybe.

And a little tidbit: Andy points us to a story he’s written that explores a new lawsuit involving the New Mexico State Fair, nurses and mandatory vaccinations. Yeah. You heard that right.

Read Andy Lyman’s reporting here.

Listen to KUNM’s Redistricting story here.

Bryce Dix can be reached on Twitter @brycemdix and Andy Lyman @Anjreu