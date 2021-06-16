NM Politics: Senate Leadership Clears Ethics Allegation + Lawmakers In the Cannabis Industry

By Bryce Dix 15 minutes ago
  • Don Goofy via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license)

In this week's update on New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the Senate leadership's decision to drop an ethics violation against Senator Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque. Plus, the idea of ethics in the state legislature rolls over into a chat about how some of New Mexico's citizen lawmakers are making the jump into one of the newest recreational cannabis industries in the nation. 

***

Read Andy's reporting on these topics here.

Listen to the Growing Forward Podcast here

Tags: 
Andy Lyman
Bryce Dix
New Mexico Politics
Cannabis
Legislature
NM
marijuana
Ethics
Allegation
Jacob Candelaria
Albuquerque
Citizen
lawmakers
recreational
business
industry

Related Content

This Week in NM Politics: Proposed Recreational Cannabis Rules & Election Day

By Bryce Dix Jun 1, 2021
@Jurassic Blueberries via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix once again sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the happenings of New Mexico's political world.

This Week in NM Politics: Medical Cannabis Tax Breaks & Libertarian Party Legal Ballot Challenge

By Bryce Dix May 24, 2021
Moheen Reeyad (@Moheen) via Flickr

This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix once again sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the happenings of New Mexico's political world.