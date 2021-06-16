NM Politics: Senate Leadership Clears Ethics Allegation + Lawmakers In the Cannabis Industry

In this week's update on New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the Senate leadership's decision to drop an ethics violation against Senator Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque. Plus, the idea of ethics in the state legislature rolls over into a chat about how some of New Mexico's citizen lawmakers are making the jump into one of the newest recreational cannabis industries in the nation.

