NM Politics: Republicans Jump At Chance To Announce Bids For 2022 Gubernatorial Election + More

By 1 hour ago
  New Mexico Secretary of State Website


In this week's update on the happenings of New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to talk about the swaths of Republicans announcing their candidacy for next year’s gubernatorial election for governor of New Mexico. 

Plus, a potential lawsuit may be brewing for New Mexico’s Supreme Court after the State’s GOP failed to call an “extraordinary” session to limit Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency powers. The claim? Misuse of COVID-19 funds.

 

The two wrap-up by discussing some minor (and some potentially significant) proposed changes to rules governing New Mexico’s cannabis industry. 

