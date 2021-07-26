NM Politics: Republicans Are Behind One Democrat's Mayoral Campaign + Where Are Alcohol Deliveries?

In this week's update on the happenings of New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to talk about an article by New Mexico In-Depth’s Bryan Metzger, pointing out that Albuquerque mayoral candidate Manny Gonzalez’s campaign is being run by known New Mexico Republican party members. Yeah. He’s a Democrat. Weird, right?

Plus, new liquor laws went into effect on July 1st– which included alcohol delivery. So, the two discuss what exactly is in the way of New Mexicans getting their favorite alcohols delivered to their doorstep.

Read Andy Lyman’s reporting here.

Bryce Dix can be reached on Twitter @brycemdix and Andy Lyman @Anjreu