NM Politics: Republicans Are Behind One Democrat's Mayoral Campaign + Where Are Alcohol Deliveries?

By 58 minutes ago
  • Mark Turnauckas via Flickr | Licensed under CC BY 2.0

In this week's update on the happenings of New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to talk about an article by New Mexico In-Depth’s Bryan Metzger, pointing out that Albuquerque mayoral candidate Manny Gonzalez’s campaign is being run by known New Mexico Republican party members. Yeah. He’s a Democrat. Weird, right? 

Plus, new liquor laws went into effect on July 1st– which included alcohol delivery. So, the two discuss what exactly is in the way of New Mexicans getting their favorite alcohols delivered to their doorstep.

***

Read Andy Lyman’s reporting here. 

 

Bryce Dix can be reached on Twitter @brycemdix and Andy Lyman @Anjreu 

Tags: 
Andy Lyman
New Mexico Political Report
New Mexico Politics
Manny Gonzales
Bernalillo County Sheriff
Albuquerque
Bryan Metzger
New Mexico In-Depth
Republicans
Democrats
Mayor Tim Keller
Bryce Dix
Alcohol
Liquor
Deliveries
rules
Regulations
New Mexico Regulations and Licensing
Mayoral Campaign

Related Content

NM Politics: Republicans Jump At Chance To Announce Bids For 2022 Gubernatorial Election + More

By Jul 14, 2021
New Mexico Secretary of State Website


In this week's update on the happenings of New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to talk about the swaths of Republicans announcing their candidacy for next year’s gubernatorial election for governor of New Mexico. 

NM Politics: Senate Leadership Clears Ethics Allegation + Lawmakers In the Cannabis Industry

By Jun 16, 2021
Don Goofy via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license)

In this week's update on New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the Senate leadership's decision to drop an ethics violation against Senator Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque. Plus, the idea of ethics in the state legislature rolls over into a chat about how some of New Mexico's citizen lawmakers are making the jump into one of the newest recreational cannabis industries in the nation. 

NM Politics: GOP Calls For 'Extraordinary' Session + Recreational Cannabis Rule Making Hearing

By Jul 2, 2021
@Lollyman via Flickr | Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

In this week's update on New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to chat about the GOP's call for an "extraordinary" session that aims to pass legislation to limit Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's emergency powers.