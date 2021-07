In this week's update on New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to chat about the GOP's call for an "extraordinary" session that aims to pass legislation to limit Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's emergency powers.

Plus, the rules surrounding the cannabis industry aren't quite set in stone yet. We chat about the concerns New Mexicans brought up at a recent proposed rule hearing for cannabis regulations.

