NM PBS Documentary Focuses On Made-In New Mexico Project ECHO

PROJECT ECHO: A democracy of knowledge is a one-hour documentary telling the story of one of the most innovative and far-reaching health initiatives on our planet, which is free for all to use. PROJECT ECHO: A DEMOCRACY OF KNOWLEDGE airs tonight (November 21, 2019) at 7:00 pm on Ch. 5.1, New Mexico PBS.

Dr. Ben Daitz is a professor of medicine at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, a documentary filmmaker, and writer…and produced the documentary. KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke to Daitz about the production: