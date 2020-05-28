N.M. Legislative & Medical Leaders Discuss The Science Of COVID-19

On KSFR’s newscasts today (May 28,2020), you’re hearing comments from Doctor Richard Larson. He’s the Vice Chancellor of Research for the University of New Mexico’s Health Sciences Center.

Larson, along with New Mexico Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase and House Speaker Brian Egolf, held an online news conference on Wednesday. Larson told reporters New Mexico has been one of foremost states in leading the country in the percent of the population that’s been tested and how effectively the state has been testing. He said developing a COVID-19 vaccine is moving quickly, but the process is a time-consuming one… and discussed other treatments.