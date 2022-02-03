NM governor taps top water adviser to become state engineer

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has tapped her top water adviser Mike Hamman to serve as the new state engineer.

Listen to the story here

A job that is considered to be highly important as the state struggles with ongoing droughts amid a changing climate.

Hamman will fill the role left vacant after John D’Antonio retired on December 31st.

Before his retirement, D’Antonio publicly criticized the state for lack of staffing and necessary funding in order for the agency to be effective.

In his role as state engineer, Hamman will oversee the supervision, measurement, appropriation, and distribution of all surface and groundwater in New Mexico.

That includes streams and rivers that cross state boundaries.

While taking this new position, Hamman will also continue to serve as the governor’s top water adviser on top of his new duties.