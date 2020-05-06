NM First and Share NM Intergrate Vital Yet Often Overlooked Community Voices in Policy Making

Executive Director and President of NM First, Lilly Irvin-Vitela and Program Director of Share NM, Wendy Wintermute discuss the importance of taking a strength-based approach to examining resources and potential future strategies for how to turn things around for New Mexico. By focusing on the relational aspects involved in resource and economic development as well as opening up direct community conversations with those most affected by lack of resources, they are tranforming public policy and re-invisioning and strategizing a future for New Mexico that moves it from the bottom of the rung to the top. They are also providing vital resources to the community during this pandemic and bringing community together to help those most in need. Tune in to see how you can get involved or what resources exist for any who are being impacted by COVID-19.

Part One:

Part Two:

To find out more, see link below:

http://nmfirst.org

https://sharenm.org/