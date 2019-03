Niko's Story: The Story of a Family Struck by their Son's Psychosis after Ingesting Spice Which Led to 14 Years of Psychosis and A Mental Health System That Did More Damage Than Good

No, this isn't an anti-drug propaganda story, it's just one family's journey to deal with their son's psychosis that started after ingesting Spice. Fourteen years later they are still dealing with it and a mental health system they say has caused more harm than good.