New Poll Shows New Mexico Latinos Still Suffering Financially

A new poll of the New Mexico Hispanic population shows many are still facing serious economic hardship. Much of it is still due to the ongoing COVID epidemic.

The poll conducted by BSP Research and commissioned by the New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group says that 30-percent of the state’s Hispanics have trouble paying their bills. 60-percent say they have no more than $1000 in savings while 35-percent say they have less than $100 dollars put away.

Dr. Gabriel Sanchez with BSP says the poll shows while many Hispanic families have been able to leverage government resources, many continue to struggle.

"The legislature has the resources at their disposal to help these familes and the survey finds that the majority of Latinos support providing more direct support right now to those most in need," he said.

COVID has hit the community hard with one out of four saying they have had a friend or relative die from the virus.

Hispanic activists say the poll shows there is still a great need for assistance in their community, particularly for those who were ineligible for federal stimulus support.

Marina Lazcano is a member of the Central New Mexico immigrant-lead organization EL CENTRO. She says through an interpreter that COVID has been very difficult on her family.

“Through the economic relief that had been local we’ve been able to pay our bills and pay our daughter’s tuition and in great part be able to feed my family," she said. "I am calling to all legislators and the Governor to continue to support this financial relief that has helped us so much in this really hard time.”

Several local lawmakers including Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller have signed on to a letter asking Governor Lujan Grisham and the legislature to provide financial aid to those in need.

The letter states that "cash assistance, such as stimulus rebates and unemployment benefits, have proven to be one of the most effective strategies in supporting struggling families and promoting economic recovery."