Though men outnumber women 34-8 in the state Senate, their numbers are still growing and among Democrats in the House, women now outnumber men. After November elections, 31 women won election to the 70-seat state House of Representatives. As a result of this new influx, female legislators in New Mexico are forming a women's caucus to leverage their growing numbers and influence. The group includes lawmakers from both major political parties and is designed to push for reforms that can help women, children and families. More details about the alliance's agenda will emerge as it approves bylaws and confirms officers. Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez joins Wake Up Call News Director Tom Trowbridge and Segment Host MK Mendoza to give the details on what this means for New Mexico.

New Mexico Women's Caucus Equals Female Power in the Legislature