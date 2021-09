COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico.

Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at least six months out from their two-shot vaccine course and are in high-risk categories.

This announcement comes amid rising concerns pointing to a need for COVID-19 boosters when data started to show vaccine effectiveness declined after 6-8 months.

KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper spoke with the New Mexico Department of Health to get the details.