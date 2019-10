Official New Mexico demographer Robert Rhatigan talks with KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper about Census 2020. Why is New Mexico a hard-to-count state? Why do the numbers matter? Why are the stakes so high? Hint: political power and federal money rely on an accurate count of all residents. To find out more, listen here.

