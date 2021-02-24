New Mexico National Guard Combats COVID-19

Although it keeps a low profile, the New Mexico National Guard is a key player in efforts to combat COVID-19 in our state. Serving at the call of the governor, currently 350 Soldiers and Airmen are deployed throughout the state on COVID missions. These women and men help state and local agencies, pueblos and tribes with such things as testing, giving shots, setting up alternatives to hospital care, decontaminating areas and delivering food, water and supplies to name just a few tasks. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with top National Guard leaders to learn more.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper interviews Major General Ken Nava, Adjutant General of the New Mexico National Guard, and Colonel Jamison Herrera, Director of the Joint Staff of New Mexico, about the Guard's COVID-19 missions.