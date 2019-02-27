New Mexico Celebrates American Heart Month

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reports the leading cause of death for both men and women in the state is heart disease - this as the department raises awareness of American Heart Month in February and National Wear Red Day® Friday, February 1st. Join us for this lively discussion with Ryan Sanchez, the acting Program Manager/Health Educator for the Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program at the New Mexico Department of Health. We examine the costs not just in health but also to the state’s pocketbook. Department of Health Secretary Designate Kathyleen Kunkel states, “Heart disease not only can cost you your life but an unhealthy heart also adds to the estimated $1.8 billion dollars spent every year in our state on heart disease-related medical bills.” We look at risk factors and the things you can do to protect yourself to keep your heart active and healthy. To find out more about getting further support in looking after your heart contact Ryan Sanchez at the New Mexico Department of Health.People can enroll in this 4-month program and attend classes and receive weekly support and consultations from “Healthy Heart Ambassadors”• Participants will learn more about blood pressure control through lifestyle change, such as nutrition or physical activity.• For those wanting to add their names to a waiting list, please call 505-595-1515
, choose Option #1, and leave your name, email and/or phone number. You will then
Listen To Your Heart and Take Good Care of It- Heart Health in New Mexico
be contacted once the program is ready to recruit participants.