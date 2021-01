In the wake of riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the FBI warned all 50 states to anticipate armed protests at their state capitols. Protests are expected to take place in the days leading up to the January 20 presidential inauguration. Is New Mexico ready for potentially violent demonstrations? And who's in charge? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks to state officials and law enforcement to find out more.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with key officials about preparations for potentially violent protests at the New Mexico State Capitol.