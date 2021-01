Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Co-Author Tamara Payne about her latest biography co-written with her father, the late and acclaimed Les Payne entitled "The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X". It offers an inside look at some of his closest personal friends, family members and ties and sheds light on our current moment in history as we face one of our most divisive times.

See link below for more information:

https://shop.collectedworksbookstore.com/book/9781631491665