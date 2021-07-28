New Initiative Aims to Pay Educator Student Loans

By 31 minutes ago
  • @Liz via Flickr | Licensed Under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

New Mexico has the second highest student loan default rate in the country. And teacher shortages across the state were a major concern even before the pandemic. New Mexico Higher Education Department's has a new program to help educators make a dent in student loans.

The Teacher Loan Repayment Program just announced that it would help teachers with outstanding debt to have their loans diminished or even eliminated altogether.

“Supporting current and future teachers from diverse backgrounds is critical to addressing teacher shortages and improving outcomes for all New Mexicans from cradle to career.”

That’s Stephanie Rodriguez, Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Higher Education Department. She said the program serves to encourage educators to work in high need areas like bilingual education, special education, STEM, and low-performing schools serving economically disadvantaged populations. 

Recipients have to agree to a two-year teaching commitment and could receive up to $6,000 per year.  

Applications are open now and close on August 1st at 5pm. 

Tags: 
student loan
teacher shortage
teachers
educators
New Mexico Higher Education department
Teacher Loan Repayment Program
debt
career
Stephanie Rodriguez
bilingual education
special education
STEM
Cabinet Secretary
economically disadvantaged
Applications
open
debt relief
Taylor Velazquez

Related Content

Legal Expert Says Treatment of Migrant Children is Problematic

By Jul 12, 2021
Jonathan McIntosh / Flickr

In June, several whistleblowers at Fort Bliss military base came forward about the living conditions of migrant children. They allege unsafe conditions, panic attacks, and even children suffering from depression. Reporter Taylor Velazquez spoke with Bernardo Rafael Cruz from the ACLU of Texas, who’s been inside the facility, to talk about the notorious abuse. 

NMSU Researchers Are Protecting Wildlife In The Face of a Climate Crisis

By Jun 24, 2021
Josh Bachman / NMSU


Researchers at New Mexico State University are setting out to take a deeper look at the effects of climate change. Colleen Caldwell, the leader of the New Mexico Cooperative Fish and Wildlife co-op unit, is concerned how the many raging fires will impact the health of the state’s waters and the wildlife living beneath the surface.