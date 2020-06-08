New Collar Jobs in Hard Times Usher in Desperately Needed Positive Change

Fab Lab Hub is bringing in new affordable training for the new collar jobs that will usher in the robotic and digital age, otherwise known as Industry 4.0. FLH is a member of America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute and it's motto is "Dream it...Design it...Fabricate It...Change Your World!" Tune in to hear about the exciting program offering affordable and efficient education to those looking for new careers in hard times or just new jobs with promising careers that will lead them into the next huge shift in human evolution.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_New_Collar_in_Hard_Times_FINAL_06032020_mixdown.mp3

For more information, see link below:

http://fablabhub.org/