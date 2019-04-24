New Alpha Male Turns Confrontation to Conversation

Segment Producer MK Mendoza interviews three men who are changing the landscape of and conversation about bullying. They're transforming enemies into friends and confrontation into conversation. Placing a human face on the bully seems to be the best tool in the arsenal for disarming bullies and providing support to the one who may actually feel most alone. Healthy Transitions Youth Coordinator at CYFD Josiah Reyes, Mentor and Member of Youth Move National Yuri Findlay, and Youth Advocate, Elijah Crosby bring their solutions to the table as they look at the underlying reason a bully may bully. The state is offering increasing resources to try to combat this sometimes deadly issue by addressing the underlying contributing factors that may cause someone to bully. Ironically, the bully may just be trying hard to fit in where peer pressure plays a major role, or may be feeling stressed by life with no resources but anger to deal with his or her challenges. There may be a multitude of reason why bullies bully that this group is interested in getting to the bottom of and in so doing empowering our youth to deal with it collectively. They offer support to both the bullied and the bullies by allowing kids to take the issue into their own hands and supplemental support. And in so doing, they are gaining skills in conflict resolution. Peer advocacy and support may be one of the most effective ways to stave off what can even become a deadly issue and lead kids not just astray but to even commit suicide. Through Youth Move National, the state is helping kids become literally certified to become their greatest advocates through their peer support program. Tune into to this inspiring conversation that looks into the real reasons bullying happens and solutions that work.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.youthmovenational.org/