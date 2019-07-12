Nelson Mandela's Grandson, Ndaba Spreads Inspiration at International Folk Art Market

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with author, mentor, spokesperson, entrepreneur, political consultant, and the grandson of Nelson Mandela, Ndaba Mandela about being honorary chair of this year's International Folk Art Market. He also talks about the work he does to keep the legacy of his grandfather alive. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Africa Rising Foundation, and the Mandela Project as well as part of the team for the Mandela Centenary and member of the Pan-African Youth Council which works closely with the African Union to name only a few.